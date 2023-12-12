Home News Academy presents Live Nativity News Academy presents Live Nativity December 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Christ the Cornerstone Academy presented a Live Nativity Saturday on the Art Garden Stage at on the corner of Church and Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg. Christ the Cornerstone Academy presented a Live Nativity Saturday on the Art Garden Stage at on the corner of Church and Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg. Christ the Cornerstone Academy presented a Live Nativity Saturday on the Art Garden Stage at on the corner of Church and Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg. Christ the Cornerstone Academy presented a Live Nativity Saturday on the Art Garden Stage at on the corner of Church and Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg. ❮ ❯ Christ the Cornerstone Academy presented a Live Nativity Saturday on the Art Garden Stage at on the corner of Church and Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 0.2 ° C 3.3 ° -1 ° 86 % 0kmh 0 % Wed 13 ° Thu 10 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 14 ° Sun 11 °