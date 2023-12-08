LAURINBURG — Commissioners unanimously gave the OK this week to demolish the building that once held the Scotland County Free Health Clinic.

The action was taken after commissioners discovered the building accumulated severe damage that included mold, torn air ducts and foundational issues making it too costly to repair.

“There are major problems in that building. That does not take into account any further expense you will incur,” County Manager April Snead said.

Before the regular meeting of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Public Building Director Mike McGirt reached out to several contractors and learned that the cost to bring the building up to safety standards would be nearly $200,000, according to Snead. This does not include the price of turning the facility into usable office space, an idea that commissioners entertained during a previous meeting.

Commissioner Darwin Williams said that he viewed the inside of the building and saw that not every room needed work.

“I think it’s what you don’t see is the problem. It’s the buckling of the floor, it’s the soft floor, it’s the ductwork is ripped down underneath,” Snead said. “There is mold underneath, there is mold on the inside. There’s a lot of work before you can begin discussions on how could this be usable office space for one of our current departments.”

Commissioner Darrell B.J. Gibson asked if the clinic was operating before it shuttered.

“It was operating. It wasn’t county-run, but it was operating,” Snead said.

Commissioners were told that rebuilding on the property is not recommended once the building is demolished.

“You can (rebuild) but we wouldn’t suggest that because it is on a sewer line,” Snead said.

Scotland Community Health Clinic Board announced the clinic would shutter the location in June. In July, the board announced that it would partner with Scotland Health to care for its patients.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.