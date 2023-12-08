RALEIGH — Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) announced that he appointed Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. (R-Robeson) to four committees for the 2023-24 legislative interim.

Additionally, Sen. Britt was tapped to serve as the co-chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety. Sen. Britt will serve on the following committees during the interim:

— Joint Legislative Administrative Procedure Oversight Committee

— Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee

— Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee

— Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety (co-chair)

The lion’s share of legislative work happens during committee meetings at the General Assembly. Interim committees allow legislators to take a more in-depth look at issues facing the state. The work that is done during the interim impacts the legislation senators pursue during the 2024 short session, which is set to begin in late April.

“I want to thank Sen. Britt for being willing to bring his expertise to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety. I look forward to seeing the work Sen. Britt does during the interim on behalf of his constituents and all North Carolinians,” Sen. Berger said.

“I am proud to serve again as co-chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety,” Britt said. “My background as a former prosecutor, private practice attorney, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard brings real-world experience to the legislature. I will continue to utilize that knowledge and training, and make improvements to public safety and our court systems.”