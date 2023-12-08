Wells, Thomas, Reynolds, McLaughlin administered oath

Robert McLaughlin is administered the Oath of Office to the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Lorie Reynolds is administered the Oath of Office to the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Kendrick Thomas is administered the Oath of Office to the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Iasia Wells is administered the Oath of Office to the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

WAGRAM —With her son holding the Bible and her husband administering the Oath of Office, Barbara Pierce became the new mayor of Wagram on Thursday.

During the regular meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners that was standing room, the new mayor said that her focus while in office would be on beautification within the town. Under her leadership, she said the town will establish quarterly town clean-ups, update street signs and benches on Main Street and upgrade the Charles F. Murray Park while also working to enforce the Town Code when it comes to how items are stored.

“When I say we, I mean me, the community and the board … We’re going to clean it up, enforce what is in the code,” Pierce said.

Economically, Pierce said the town will work to solicit new businesses and opportunities for economic growth.

Pierce said she will also work to see to the completion of projects started by the late Mayor George Purcell and Robert McLaughlin, who was elected to finish out his term.

“Both of these men, they have encouraged me,” Pierce said. “I’ve watched their leadership, I’ve watched their style but I’ll have my style too.”

In the new role, Pierce announced that she will keep regular office hours to make herself accessible to Wagram residents on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I want to hear from you what you want done in your town … We can’t do it by ourselves. We will be calling on the citizens. Some of you have already stepped up doing things,” Pierce said.

During the meeting, Town Clerk Roosevelt Henegan read the results from November’s municipal election, which proved Pierce gained 89% of the vote beating out challenger Chad Bailey.

Results also showed that newcomer Iasia Wells received the most votes at 73 votes, while incumbents Kendrick Thomas, 71, and Lorie Reynolds, 54, came in second and third, securing the three available commissioner seats.

McLaughlin, who lost his reelection bid after garnering 49 votes, vacated the board for mere minutes before being nominated and elected by fellow commissioners to finish out the term for the commissioner seat Pierce vacated.

McLaughlin, who has served on the board since the year 2000, thanked fellow board members for their confidence in him.

Wells, Thomas, Reynolds and McLaughlin were each administered the Oath of Office by Henegan on Thursday.

Thomas was also elected mayor pro tem, taking the place of Pierce who originally held the role.

Outgoing commissioner Cullen Edwards was presented with a certificate noting the appreciation for his service on the board. Edwards did not seek reelection to his seat.

“It’s been a learning experience. When I came here, I knew nothing about this. I learned from these folks (fellow commissioners) and everyone should be involved. It’s an important thing … It takes a group of people working together to get something done,” Edwards said.