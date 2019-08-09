LAURINBURG — As the special election for the 9th Congressional District and the municipal election get closer, the MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters is preparing to help educate voters in Scotland County.

In preparation for the elections, the League is in the process of planning a “Meet and Greet with the Candidates” event on Sept. 7. The event is planned to be at Washington Park and invitations have been sent out to those running for the 9th Congressional District and Laurinburg City Council.

Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee said that candidates will get three minutes to explain to those in attendance why they think they’re qualified for the position, then afterward there will be an opportunity for candidates to speak to the community.

“It allows for them to mingle with the community,” Roblee said. “It lets community members ask questions face to face and for the candidates to get to know the people on a more personal level.”

Roblee added that, at this time, there are no events planned for the other municipal races in Scotland County. While the League is currently working on making sure voters are registered and prepared to vote for this election, there are already some plans in the works for the 2020 election year.

In 2020, for a resident to vote they must have a photo ID, which hasn’t been needed in the past. Roblee said that she has already spoken to the Scotland County Board of Elections on having educational seminars in the community to make sure everyone is informed and able to vote. But 2020 is also a big year for the entirety of the League of Women Voters.

“We’re open to both men and women now but we originally began during Women’s Sufferage and we’ll be celebrating our 100th year next year,” Roblee said. “We’ll be having a few events to celebrate along with our other educational seminars.”

The League of Women Voters is a grassroots, non-partisan committed to voter services and advocacy. The local League will be meeting on Aug. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the Tartan Place Conference Room at Scotia Village.

For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

