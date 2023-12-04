South Main Street was lined with people on Saturday for the annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Laurinburg Christmas parade. The weather held out for the annual parade seeing no rain as the more than 150 entries went from Railroad Street to College Plaza. This year’s entries included everything from elected officials riding in cars to the Tis the Season Dancing Santas to dancing flamingos from Live Like Madison to NFL player and Laurinburg Native Zamir White on horseback to the Grand Marshall for this year St. Andrews University. Several entries were part of the homemade float competition; East Laurinburg Baptist Church won first place and Scout Troop 444 took home second place.