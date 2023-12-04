Community holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting

About 150 people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in Laurel Hill on Friday.

LAUREL HILL — It is beginning to look a lot more like Christmas in Laurel Hill. The community held its annual tree lighting on Friday in the former Pate’s grocery store parking lot on Morgan Street.

The celebration began with carols by students from the Laurel Hill Elementary chorus. Special songs were performed by Casey and Lana Lucas. There was a machine that dispensed snow children young and old danced in and under the streetlight while others sat on the lot with lawn chairs or blankets and enjoyed pizza and popcorn. Santa was present with hot cocoa and cookies and a special candy cane for all the kids. Beach Fever Band, also played Christmas music with a sprinkle of beach flair added to it.

Residents were given the option to bring an ornament to hang on the tree, and there were ornaments on hand for those who didn’t bring their own.

Children witnessed the Christmas tree come to life with the lighting during the event geared to usher in the holiday season.

“It’s such great weather for this event and it’s a great way to start the season. It’s all about our community getting into the holiday spirit,” Billy Norris said. “We started the tree lighting so people in town who have a night to come out and meet their neighbors or visit with friends they haven’t seen in a while.”

The tree lighting began around 2011. This year approximately 150 attended the event.

“We look forward to the lighting of the tree every year. I believe that it’s good for our community,” a resident said.