Board of Education has light agenda Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Monday at the A.B. Gibson Building for the August meeting with a light agenda.

Items on the agenda include a construction update on South Johnson Elementary on Old Johns Road along with a fiance report. There will also be talk about Senate Bill 399 which focuses on the rehiring of retired teachers and an update on Istation.

Istation is the new initiative by the state superintendent to replace mClass. The reading assessment program allows students to work and progress at their own pace while providing immediate feedback to teachers on the students progress.

At last months meeting Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams and Director of Elementary Education Bobbie Mills talked to the board on the new program and said that there would be two more meetings for the new program so the two would be bringing more information to the board at a later date.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building located on South Main Street. The meeting is open to the public and offers a public participation period at the start of the meeting.

