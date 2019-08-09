Break-in

LAURINBURG — A representative from John and Jeff Schwarz LLC reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the business they had located on Joy Street, causing an estimated $100,000 damage to numerous electrical items.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Riverfront Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons stole a tool box with assorted tools and a saw totaling $875 from the back of his 2019 Ford F350 while it was parked at the Quality Inn

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a moped driving on Beta Street Thursday for not wearing a helmet correctly. The K-9 dog notified officers of drugs and it was found that the driver has marijuana and a concealed handgun on him.

Robert Bostic, 34, of Wagram Street was charged with carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, delay, obstruct. He was given a $1,000 bond.

Missing person

LAURINBURG — Terry Jones, 55, of Lees Mill Road was reported missing to the police department on Thursday by his wife. She stated that she had last seen Jones the second week of May when he left to go to work but has not returned home. She spoke to him on the phone on June 23 where he told her he was going up to Pennsylvania. That was the last time she heard from him.

He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch tall black male with a bald head weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and driving a brown 1997 Ford Expedition with North Carolina tags.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Aries Tyus, 18, of Lithonia, Georgia was arrested Thursday on felony fugitive warrants out of Cobb County, Georgia. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shelvy Williams, 34, of Ashley Drive was arrested Thursday for hit and run failure to stop. She was given a $4,000 bond.

