Home News Church of the Week: Dec. 2, 2023 News Church of the Week: Dec. 2, 2023 December 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 First United Methodist Church Address: 101 W. Church St., Laurinburg Pastor: Rev. Kong Suk Namkung Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Service, 11 a.m. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 4.7 ° C 7.2 ° 2.8 ° 70 % 2.6kmh 0 % Fri 14 ° Sat 20 ° Sun 22 ° Mon 18 ° Tue 6 °