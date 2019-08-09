Detention officers complete course, pass state exam

HAMLET – Six students graduated from the Detention Officer Certification Course at Richmond Community College on Wednesday and all six passed the state certification exam.

“It is rare for a class to have both a 100 percent completion rate and a 100 percent passing rate,” Dale McInnis, College president, said about the rigorous 174-hour course.

Completing the course were Dwight Hunt and Holly Sheppard from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Jessica Watson, Sierra Locklear, Richard Blue and Amanda Allen from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was given an award for “Best Overall Student,” and Watson was given an award for “Highest Grade Point Average.”

The graduates and their achievement were celebrated during a ceremony held at the Morgan Center located on the College’s campus in Laurinburg. Normally held on main campus in Hamlet, the Detention Officer Certification Course was held in the new facility in Scotland County.

“We are proud of the hard work of these detention officers and the vital role they play in law enforcement,” McInnis said. “We also appreciate the instructors who give of their time to this training program and the agencies who entrust us to train their officers in this very important line of work.”

Individuals who take employment at a detention facility have a year to earn their state certification through the Detention Officer Certification Course. Upon completion of the course, the new detention officer will be eligible to take the state certification exam to become a certified detention officer in North Carolina.

School director for the program is Capt. Earl Haywood from Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

