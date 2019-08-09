TRIO OF TRAVELERS

Who wakes up in the morning and says, hey, let’s fly to Ecuador and ride dirt bikes on trails through the Andes Mountains?

“That’s the way we roll,” said Bo Frizzel.

Frizzel of Edge’s Landscaping, Tony Morgan of Morgan Enterprises of Scotland County and Jerry Covington of Sport Cycles fame are adventurers for sure. Everything from snowboarding/skiing and motorcycle riding in the Rocky Mountains, ATV riding in the mountains of West Virginia, Scuba Diving in the Atlantic, South Pacific and Caribbean oceans, bungee jumping, spelunking and skydiving in New Zealand or hot-air ballooning and trekking in Australia. They are always looking for a new adventure — but this time all three wanted to take a trip together.

After looking at several options, they decided to head south — way south.

They arranged to have a trip set up starting in Quito, Ecuador, and spend a week riding through the South American Andes Mountains, not on asphalt roads, but actually on dirt, stone and gravel roads and trails through the high altitudes of the mountains and through villages that never really see outside visitors. They rented three dual sport bikes set up with pre-programmed GPS and mounted luggage bags or boxes.

There were no guides, so the GPS was important to get them to and through the trails and down to pre-selected places to stay at night. The days were long rides of as much as ten hours from one point to the next which is physically demanding since it is on dirt and gravel and very rough riding. It was not a ride for someone who has only done street riding. It was demanding for anyone at any age, but two men in their 60s and Bo in his 50s made it even more challenging. None spoke Spanish, which made the trip even more interesting since you were not likely to run into English-speaking people in the mountains, but the locals were all wonderful and helpful people.

Each village usually had a place to eat and were very inexpensive, an entire meal with drinks ran $2 to $3. They have a saying there that a man with a $100 bill is broke. Everything there was very inexpensive and if you try to pay with anything over a $5 bill, they may not be able to make change.

Stopping one day in a village for a break and something to eat they walked into a bakery and picked out some pastries that they wanted. They handed the lady a dollar and let her know that was how much they wanted. She started filling the bag with so much they had to stop her. Then she tried to give change back, which of course, they refused.

The country was incredibly beautiful with wildlife, vegetation and waterfalls along the trails/roads. There was also wildlife there that was dangerous to humans such as bear, Jaguars, Pumas and of course many venomous snakes, although rare to see, they were not interested in meeting any of them so they were always trying to make it to the next nights destination before dark.

The elevation and weather would vary tremendously at times. Going from 8000 feet with short-sleeve shirts and very hot to over 15,000 feet cold and being sleeted on. Often times they were above the clouds on the high peaks looking out at the peaks of the Andes and down at the cloud tops for what was an incredible sight. Overall the weather was great and only rained one time for a short period during the trip. They would often run into llamas or farm animals on the dirt trails with the indigenous people that seem to be leading them to nowhere. There were one room small houses scattered on the mountainside and there were people living with no power and no running water but always had a big smile and a wave for strangers.

Entering one small village, part of the main street was actually cobblestone and it looked like the entire village was out there with some type of bean harvest laid out in the street separating the shells from the plant. Jerry had a bag of candy suckers and before leaving, everyone in the village had a sucker in their mouths with big grins on their faces.

There were times the three men would change altitude by as much as 7,000 feet in a matter of minutes with switchback trails making their way to the tops of mountains. Often the trails/dirt roads would have a dropoff of hundreds or sometimes thousands of feet beside you and, of course, no guardrails. They had one stop during one day at a crater lake that was beautiful and cold. Suddenly kids walked by dressed in uniforms heading to school, the three could not even see houses where the children had come. Jerry had a pack of fancy multicolored ink pens and pulled them out to give each of the kids. You would have thought they had been given $100 each. They had huge smiles as they ran on off to school.

Every late afternoon before dark they would make their way to lower elevations to their pre-reserved rooms and dinner for that evening. The places were charming, clean and sometimes would have an English-speaking attendant. Dinner was always great as was the breakfast. They had to find their own lunches during the day when they would pass through villages. Eating was an adventure in itself and they never asked what the meat of the meal was!

As they were going along a narrow rocky road with a big dropoff to the right, the unthinkable happened — Bo’s motorcycle frame broke in two pieces at the neck. The bike dropped straight down and Bo never stopped riding it, he simply slid almost 100 feet to a stop just before a 90-degree turn. Luckily, he did not go over the side of the mountain because they might never have known what actually happened.

These were fairly new bikes and this would be an unusual and extremely rare thing to happen. The owners had given them a cell phone in case any emergencies arose with their numbers in it. When they called, the business people were in shock also. They had never seen such a thing. It took them over five hours in a four-wheel drive truck to reach the trio in the mountains with another motorcycle. They replaced it with a BMW bike and had to get them an emergency place to stay for the night. This ended up being a bunkhouse for the local cowboys or ranch hands.

They brought in a lady and her son and daughter to tidy up, build a fire and cook them supper for the evening. The next morning before daybreak, they decided to try to make up the half day lost along with the new day’s ride, which meant at least 12 hours on dirt bikes, a pretty brutal day — but they did it and were glad they did. They would have hated to miss out on anything along the way. It turned out the owners had tracking devices on the bikes and kept up with them through the entire trip and could not believe they did a day and a half in one day. The owners stated that they have had young men attempt that week’s journey and came back early unable to complete the trip.

A truly beautiful country with friendly and helpful people all along the way made it another adventure the three would always remember.

What’s next you ask? The trio plans to go back to South America, but this time they will have giant motorized canoes that will take them and the motorcycles deep into the Amazon. They said this one will have a guide to get them out of the jungle on a four-day excursion out of the jungle and then five more days across another section of the Andes Mountains and also into the country of Columbia.

Anyone interested in a trip like that can contact any one of the three for information on it.

