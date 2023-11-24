RALEIGH — Anglers, get your fishing gear ready.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) will soon stock more than 67,000 trout from its Bobby N. Setzer and Armstrong state fish hatcheries into 44 small lakes and ponds located in the state’s Mountain and Piedmont regions.

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 21, NCWRC staff will stock brook, brown and rainbow trout to provide seasonal angling opportunities to the public. All fish stocked will be 10 inches or larger. Anglers may harvest up to seven trout per day in the impoundments. There are no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Requirements include a fishing license, which may be purchased online or by calling 833-950-0575, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visiting a local Wildlife Service Agent.

The stocking schedule with locations and dates is posted on NCWRC’s website and is subject to change, therefore it is recommended reviewing the schedule prior to planning a fishing trip. For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit NCWRC’s trout fishing webpage.

Winter Stocking Schedule

• Alexander County, Ellendale Park Pond, 12/11

• Ashe County, Ashe Park Pond, 12/8

• Buncombe County, Azalea Pond, 12/1

• Buncombe County, Charles D. Owen (lower), 12/4

• Buncombe County, Charles D. Owen (upper), 12/4

• Buncombe County, Lake Louise, 11/30

• Buncombe County, Lake Powhatan, 11/30

• Buncombe County, Tomahawk Lake, 12/13

• Burke County, Broughton Pond, 12/15

• Cabarrus County, Frank Liske Pond, 12/8

• Caswell County, High Rock Pond, 12/12

• Caswell County, Rabbit Shuffle, 12/12

• Durham County, Twin Lakes Park, 12/13

• Edgecombe County, Indian Lake, 12/18

• Forsyth County, CG Hill Park Pond, 12/5

• Forsyth County, Village Point, 12/11

• Forsyth County, Winston Lake, 12/14

• Franklin County, Owens Park Pond, 12/20

• Gaston County, Dallas Park Pond, 12/5

• Gaston County, Poston Park Pond, 12/5

• Guilford County, Gibson Park, 12/7

• Jackson County, Cashiers Public Pond, 11/29

• Macon, Harris Lake, 11/29

• McDowell County, Universal Pond, 12/15

• Mecklenburg County, Hornet’s Nest Park, 12/11

• Mecklenburg County, McAlpine Pond, 12/8

• Moore County, Luke Marion Pond, 12/6

• Nash, Rocky Mount City Lake, 12/18

• Orange County, Lake Michael, 12/13

• Polk County, Laughter Pond, 12/7

• Richmond County, Indian Camp Lake, 12/6

• Rowan County, Salisbury City Lake, 12/13

• Rowan County, Salisbury Community Park, 12/13

• Surry County, Tumbling Rock Reservoir, 12/6

• Transylvania County, Fawn Lake, 12/14

• Transylvania County, Lake Dense, 12/14

• Transylvania County, Lake Imaging, 12/7

• Vance County, Fox Pond, 12/4

• Wake County, Bass Lake, 12/19

• Wake County, Bond Park, 12/21

• Wake County, Harris Park Pond, 12/19

• Wake County, Simpkins Pond, 12/20

• Watauga County, Mayview Lake, 12/8

• Yadkin County, Yadkin County Park Pond, 12/5