LAURINBURG — Now that Thanksgiving is a thing of the past, folks are setting their sights on Christmas and several events are lined up throughout Scotland to celebrate the holiday season.

Parades

The Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade beginning at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2. The parade will begin at the corner of Railroad Street and South Main Street and will end on South Main Street and Plaza Road.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that representatives of the St. Andrews faculty, staff and students will lead the parade as Grand Marshal.

Entries for the parade are no longer being accepted.

The Town of Maxton will also hold its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 beginning at 10 a.m. The town is inviting churches, organizations, businesses, civic clubs, marching bands and more to participate in the occasion.

The deadline to enter the parade is Dec. 7. Applications are now available at the Maxton Town Hall. For more information, call 910-844-5231.

Lights

Laurel Hill is set to become alight on Dec. 1 with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Family Dollar parking lot in Downtown Laurel Hill. Cookies, hot cocoa, music, popcorn and pizza will be on hand for the event, presented by Laurelfest.

Following the lighting, a showing of the holiday classic “Home Alone” will be held 7:30 p.m. In the film, an 8-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.

The Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce and Tis’ The Season is now accepting entries for the Great Christmas Light Contest. Those interested in showcasing themselves or a neighbor’s Christmas lights and winning some extra money have by Dec. 1 to enter the contest. There is a $10 fee and lights must be up by Dec. 1.

The first place prize is $500 cash, second place is $300 and third place is $200. Entries must be submitted at www.laurinburgchamber.com/lightup or can be dropped off at Tis’ The Season, located at 301 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

Winners will be announced on The Laurinburg Exchange, WLNC 95.1 Radio, and www.laurinburgchamber.com on Dec. 15.

Shopping

Two Sip N’ Shop events are scheduled to be held in December just in time for the holiday season. Sipping, snacking and shopping will be had at both events set to take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 21. Retailers throughout Downtown Laurinburg will participate.

Memorial

On Dec. 14, those who have gone on will be remembered with the Wreath Memorial Ceremony. The memorial service will be held at the memorial wreath wall, which is located on Cronly Street, across from the AB Gibson building beginning at 6 p.m. During the memorial, a bell will ring as each name is called. The ceremony will end with a prayer for those who have passed.