"And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them." — Exodus 25:8

St. David's Episcopal Church

Address: 506 Azure Court, Laurinburg

Service Schedule: Adult Christian Formation, 10 a.m., Sunday; Worship Service, 11 a.m.