PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Music Department is celebrating the gift of music with the Holiday Extravaganza, an annual concert event to raise money for music scholarships at UNCP.

The concert is on Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Givens Performing Arts Center. Weather permitting, the music starts outside at 7 p.m. with a brass ensemble playing holiday favorites.

Tickets are $15 for adults, UNCP faculty/staff/alumni are $10 and $5 for all students. For group pricing, call the GPAC Ticket Office. Proceeds from the concert help to supplement students’ musical education by raising money for music scholarships.

“This concert gets bigger and better every year,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “It’s a favorite for many regular GPAC patrons, and the concert truly is a gift to our audience. If you’ve never seen it, you really should.”

The Holiday Extravaganza showcases the university’s faculty, staff, and student musicians performing popular holiday classics. This family-friendly event also features a fun sing-along of well-known Christmas carols.

“Music is one of the best gifts one can give, and this concert is a celebration of the holidays and a chance to give back,” said Bass.

Upcoming shows in 2024 include “Smokey & Me,” a celebration of Motown great Smokey Robinson on January 19, the Sofia Bulgarian Orchestra on January 31, the international sensation “STOMP” on February 5 and the CBS Good Morning America featured performers, The String Queens on February 28. Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago, will perform on March 21.

For tickets, group sales, and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.