RALEIGH — Last week the North Carolina Chamber named Representative Garland Pierce a 2023 Jobs Champion in its annual How They Voted report.

How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs.

This honor is in addition to Rep. Pierce’s continued work to bring new jobs to the district including over 400 jobs announced by SOPAKCO, Inc. for Scotland County by 2025.

“As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “The bold leadership displayed by Rep. Pierce and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Pierce in the year ahead to foster continued growth and success across our communities.”

Rep. Pierce commented “I’m honored to be recognized by the NC Chamber as a legislator who is working to cultivate jobs and opportunities for our communities. This honor speaks to the work we are putting in locally and in Raleigh to make sure that families are able to provide for their loved ones. I look forward to working with the NC Chamber, our local businesses, and our greater community to attract and retain great opportunities for our local workforce.”