PEMBROKE — A veterans memorial to honor those who have served will now be a permanent fixture at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke.

Leading up to Veterans Day, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina held a ceremony to dedicate the new installment before a group of veteran military.

Chairman John L. Lowery welcomed veterans to the memorial dedication. He spoke of the numerous Lumbee members who have served in the military.

“That service shows we are people who will stand up and fight,” said Lowery. “It also tells you about our warrior spirit and that we have a longing inside to protect what is ours; to protect our homeland and to protect our people. [W]e are dedicating this memorial on behalf of those who have stood up and who have fought for us.”

Retired Maj. Terry Hunt spoke to the audience about the sacrifices veterans have made. Hunt also described how the monument itself mirrors the characteristics of Veterans.

“Today we make our founding fathers and those who have gone before us proud,” Hunt said. “Today, our values stand safe because of the brave men and women who have been ready to face the fire. We thank God for each and every one of them.”

Vietnam War veteran Larry Townsend told the guests in attendance that Veterans Day is a day of solemn contemplation and a time to reflect on the cost of freedom.

“We gather here today with a shared attitude of gratitude to honor all of our Veterans,” Townsend said. “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died, but rather we should thank God that such men lived. We will never know them all, but one thing about it, we owe them all.”

Kathy Oxendine Hunt, Tribal Council Member for District 8, brought a photo of her deceased husband, J.D. Hunt, to the memorial dedication. Her husband, who passed away in 2014, served in the Infantry in Vietnam from 1967 until 1969. J.D. Hunt and his two brothers served in the military at the same time.

Kathy Hunt said her husband suffered from exposure to Agent Orange and severe post-traumatic stress disorder. While holding back the tears, she said he carried the pain about the treatment of the veterans to his grave.

“He said he was never recognized, but I said you would be recognized today,” Hunt said. “My husband always talked about when they came back into New York, he said people spit on them, and called them baby killers and he was never even recognized. It gave me a little bit of peace when Mr. Townsend talked about even though they are gone, the scars are still here. I understand that first-hand.”

Chairman Lowery recognized both Terry Hunt and Larry Townsend with Eagle Feathers for their service to their country, their Lumbee Tribal Nation as well as Lumbee veterans.

The Lumbee Warriors Association also pinned and honored Lowery; Director of Governmental Affairs Tammy Maynor; and Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris, with a Lumbee Warriors pin for their advocacy for Lumbee veterans and for the Lumbee people.

Tasha Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of NC. She can be reached at [email protected].