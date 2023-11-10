PEMBROKE — “Prey” star Amber Midthunder — who has quickly risen to fame as a groundbreaking leading Indigenous female action hero — and her mother, Emmy-nominated casting director Angelique Midthunder, led a thought-provoking talk about Indigenous representation in mainstream entertainment during her visit to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Monday.

The Midthunders were guests of the Deep Roots, Strong Ties II: A Day of Indigenous Excellence event held at the Upchurch Auditorium.

The Midthunders engaged with 150 high school students earlier in the day before touring the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club, where they spoke to 300 youth. Later in the evening at James A. Thomas Hall, the Midthunders participated in a fireside chat hosted by junior Kaloni Walton, and then took several questions from the audience.

“I loved (Amber) in the movie Prey,” said freshman Destiny Locklear, after getting her picture taken with the Midthunders. “It was a phenomenal performance, so as soon as I heard she was coming to campus, I said, “I’ve got to go see her!’”

Amber Midthunder — a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes — joins a long list of Indigenous entertainers and authors, including Sterlin Harjo, Tommy Orange and Wes Studi, who have spoken at UNCP in recent years.

“This was an amazing opportunity,” said first-year student Shicoria Chavis. “Amber is not only an actress, but she’s an American Indian actress. It was so fitting because of our university’s history and the fact that we have a focus on American Indian studies––so it was a beautiful thing.”

“Prey” was Hulu’s most-watched premiere in 2022 and became the first franchise film to star a primarily Indigenous cast.

“I am inspired by Indigenous actors who use their calling to further our communities,” Amber Midthunder said. “That is part of what drives my career–– having the opportunity to create more space for Indigenous people and bring attention to Indigenous issues, whether that’s MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women), environmental issues, or social justice.”

Angelique Midthunder, who worked on the popular FX series Reservation Dogs, encouraged students who are considering a career in film and television.

“Follow your passion,” she said. “If you are drawn to acting, and this is what you are passionate about, then chase your passion. Don’t feel like it is out of reach for you. Hopes and dreams without goals are just dreams and goals.”

Mark Locklear is the public communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected].