PEMBROKE — Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley are together again to celebrate the holidays in the “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.”

The “heartwarming” holiday musical is set to play at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 as part of an 18-city national tour.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the GPAC Ticket Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by calling 910-521-6361 or online at [uncp.edu/gpac]uncp.edu/gpac.

Inspired by a true story, the Tony Award-nominated musical is set on December 4, 1956, when a twist of fate brought Cash, Lewis, Perkins and Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. “Million Dollar Quartet” brings that legendary December night to life with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” lets the audience spend another night with musical personalities that will create new holiday memories. The gang is up to their usual antics they journey through stories of Christmas past, present and future in anl evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and more.

“We are very excited to bring Broadway back to Pembroke for our 2023-2024 season,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “We’re proud to bring a quality performance like this to our venue and to make great family fun available to our area.”

Other performances coming to GPAC for the 2023-2024 Season include the UNCP Holiday Extravaganza on December 1, “Smokey & Me,” a celebration of the music of Smokey Robinson, on Jan. 19, STOMP on Feb. 5 and The String Queens on Feb. 28.

For information, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.