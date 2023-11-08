GIBSON — A Gibson firefighter has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of fires that have occurred over the last two and a half years in the Gibson area of Scotland County.

According to a release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Chadwick Blake Deberry, 35, of Gibson, has been charged with seven counts of setting fire to grass, brush and woodland intentionally, and one misdemeanor count of injury to trees, crops or lands.

Deberry, who is a volunteer firefighter with the Gibson Fire Department, was arrested Wednesday and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division assisted the Law Enforcement Division of the North Carolina Division of Forest Service in the investigation.