Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition set to continue meetings

LAURINBURG – After a seven-month hiatus, the Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition will resume its meetings later this month. The group was created to help area nonprofits share ideas, information, and resources in an effort to make each organization more successful and sustainable – especially during difficult economic times.

“We use this group to support each other’s efforts,” said Deon Cranford, director of public relations at Scotland Regional Hospice. “During some of my community hospice talks, I’ve met people who I felt would benefit from the services of the Literacy Council, Church and Community Services, or the Scotland Community Health Clinic. Thanks to my interactions with the coalition, I was able to provide them with information on those services as well.”

Access to the group’s collective wisdom and networks weren’t the only benefits – member organizations also used the meeting to avoid scheduling conflicting events.

“Our organizations have missions, plans, and even volunteers that overlap,” Cranford continued. “The monthly meetings allow coalition members to share their community activities and fundraising efforts with one another. This keeps us from competing for the same audience and resources.”

The coalition discontinued its meetings at the end of 2018, but several nonprofit representatives feel that there was value in the partnership and wish to bring the group back together. As a result, the Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition will resume its meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and will continue to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month going forward.

Each meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Scotland Regional Hospice office located at 610 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg. The coalition has welcomed representatives from as many as 16 area nonprofits and invites all Scotland County nonprofit organizations to participate.

For information, call Cranford at 910-276-7176.