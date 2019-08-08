American Legion opens doors for more vets to join

LAURINBURG — The American Legion is celebrating its centennial year by adjusting its eligibility criteria, allowing more veterans to join the American Legion clubs. Post 50 in Scotland County is welcoming new members with open arms.

The American Legion is one of the largest veteran organizations in the world and was formed in 1919 at the end of World War I. This year, the Legion is observing its 100th year and, in conjunction with the anniversary, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed unanimously what is known as the Legion Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 30.

The American Legion sought the declaration as a way to honor approximately 1,600 United States service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war.

Now that the legislation has been signed, the American Legion eligibility criteria has immediately changed from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1918, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941, to a time later to be determined by the federal government.

As a result of this action, veterans who served honorably but were prevented from joining can now do so. The larger pool of veterans now eligible for the American Legion will also open to their family members as well as eligibility in the Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.

“I think there are so many people who didn’t have the opportunity to join,” said Jimmy Bennett, commander of Post 50. “Some had been in the Army six months or less, so it’s good and will help the American Legion.”

If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion.

“Anybody that has served one day in service within those dates is eligible to join,” said Bennett. “You must be honorably discharged and an American citizen. The charter will uphold the non- discrimination clause.”

Because eligibility dates remain open, all active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces are eligible to join The American Legion at this time, until the date of the end of hostilities as determined by the government of the United States.

The U.S. Merchant Marine are eligible only from Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946 (WWII).

“The American Legion needs members because it’s in the community,” said Bennett. “So, we need people who are willing to join and help their community. Any veteran that is not a part of the American Legion, we invite you to come and join us every third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at our American Legion on Atkinson Street,” said Bennett.

