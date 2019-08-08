Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilmington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown black male had forced entry to the residence via the front door but fled on foot. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anne Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had caused $200 damage to the front door in order to gain entry but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen a Cobra 380 pistol valued at $100 from the bedroom of the residence. There were for signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 15 reported to the police department on Wednesday that 10 items were stolen from the business including tool sets, appliances and outdoor equipment with a total value of $3,400. The business did have video footage and saw the suspect get into a vehicle with South Carolina plates. There is a person of interest.

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Police officers conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on Midland Way and Sunset Drive. Upon speaking to the driver, 23-year-old Tyrek Walker of Charlotte Street, it was discovered he had several outstanding warrants. Warrants including robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy along with failure to appear warrants for assault on a female and a fugitive warrant out of Texas. Walker was arrested then found to have cocaine in the vehicle with him leading to a possession charge. He was given a $91,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Marion McIntyre, 41, of Alpha Street was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

