Griffin to preach her ‘initial sermon’ on Aug. 18

TYNER — “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature (Mark 16:15).”

Pastors Franklin and Carolyn Griffin of Greater Welch’s Chapel Baptist Church, 3250 Virginia Road in Tyner, announce the “initial sermon” of Phyllis Stanback Griffin on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m.

Phyllis is a former resident of Laurel Hill and the daughter of the Rev. Carletha Ann Alford. She is married to Steven B. Griffin and is the mother of one son, Jordan B. Griffin, and she currently resides in Elizabeth City.

Phyllis is a 1983 graduate of Scotland High School and received a bachelor of science degree in medical technology from Winston-Salem State University in 1988. She also holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Fayetteville State University and has completed a master of arts degree in professional counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia as of May 2017.

Phyllis has been accepted into the doctoral program at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she is pursuing a degree in counseling and psychological studies with a concentration in marriage and family. Phyllis has been employed for more than 25 years with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center as a medical technologist.

Throughout her adulthood, Phyllis has felt a strong calling from God, leading her to proclaim the gospel. She desires to see men and women free from the bondage of sin and walking freely and boldly into their destiny.