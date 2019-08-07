City falls victim to fraud

White White Nichols Nichols

LAURINBURG — Last month, the city of Laurinburg found that its bank account had been compromised and now the Laurinburg Police Department has obtained several warrants on suspects from Scotland to Robeson counties.

In July the city filed a report with the Police Department after finding $900 spent at various locations that were fraudulent charges not made by anyone with authorization. The suspects used the city’s bank information for cable, phone charges and other charges.

According to the police report, the transactions came over a two- to three-week timeframe before the city found it and had the bank information changed. Investigators are still looking into how the bank information was obtained.

“I really want to commend our finance and accounting department on finding the fraud and being able to stop it so quickly,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We do have safeguards up to help with these type of things, but with a $35 to 4o million budget it’s like finding a needle in a haystack, so I’m very impressed with our staff.”

Nichols added that this is the first time in his six years as city manager that something like this has happened.

According to Det. Jeremy White with the Police Department, there have been five warrants taken out on suspects in the case, though names are not being released at this time as detectives investigate several more suspects.

White did add that, of the five, two are local Laurinburg residents while the remaining three are from Robeson County.

There is no further information at this time, but the investigation is still on-going with arrests and possibly more warrants to come.

Finance office finds thefraudulent use quickly