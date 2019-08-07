Night Out brings the crowds

LAURINBURG — Atkinson Street was full of music and fun Tuesday evening for the annual National Night Out event put on by the Laurinburg Police Department.

The street was filled with people of all ages enjoying free food and music, as well as being able to talk with local emergency personnel. Children were able to enjoy bouncy houses and even joined several characters to dance to the music.

“It’s a nationwide campaign that helps show support for the community,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “Especially with recent tragedies like El Paso (Texas) and Dayton (Ohio), it saddens you to see those communities go through that — and families have been left devastated.”

Each year the Police Department allows a different officer to take over the planning of National Night Out, and this year the efforts were lead by Det. Jeffery Cooke.

“I’m very proud of my guys, of everyone who has put this on,” Williams said. “To organize something his way and to see it come together is always rewarding and it’s always good to see. It’s a good way for them to get out in the community and collaborate with other departments.”

Cooke said that he wouldn’t have been able to put it on without the help of the rest of the officers who assisted, including Corp. James McPhatter, Corp. Morrell McPhatter, Corp. Kevin Rader and Officer Richard Tavai.

“It feels pretty good to see it all come together and have a crowd out here,” Cooke said. “I was a little nervous about it since it’s a big deal. I appreciate the chief for giving me this opportunity.”

Joining the police department at National Night Out, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office hosted a dunking booth, the Laurinburg Fire Department set up a truck for the mister so children could play in the cool water, along with other organizations that were out offering free items or food.

“It’s a great time of fellowship between law enforcement and the community,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “It’s about being able to build a relationship with the community in a comfortable setting. The community is our extra set of eyes when it comes to watching out for crime so it’s important for us to have a good bond with them.”

National Night Out began in 1984 as an effort to promote community involvement in crime prevention. Neighborhoods across the country celebrate with block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and more to give safety demonstrations and seminars to the community. Today. millions of neighbors take part in across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

