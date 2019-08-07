Commissioners discuss issues, recess meeting to Aug. 13

LAURINBURG — Scotland County commissioners discussed policy changes, the settlement of taxes and more at the monthly meeting on Monday.

Those topics included:

— The board approved updated changes to the Social Media policy and a Personnel Policy breakout. County Manager Kevin Patterson said the changes were to cover anyone who is a direct employee or volunteer of the county.

— Tax Administrator Mary Helen Norton reported $22,065,110 of county taxes were collected in total for the fiscal year 2018-19. The collection rate for the year has risen to 95.8 percent.

— The board approved Lisa Adams to be appointed the Historic Properties Commission. Vice-Chair Carol McCall said the search for residents to get involved with local boards is going well and the county website is currently being updated so those interested can apply for open positions.

— Covington Street School renovations are going as scheduled and will be completed by the end of September, according to Patterson. In his report, the painting is 95 percent completed and the bathroom construction is continuing.

— The board voted to discontinue in their match with the Rails to Trails planning grant. This is because the owner of the unused portion of rail between Laurinburg and Raeford into a trail system was not interested in transferring their right of way to the Rail Bank. Construction can not proceed without full cooperation of the owner of the rail.

— The commissioners will hold a public hearing on Aug.13 in regards to a change in the Flood Plain Mapping Ordinance. This change is necessary for the flood insurance program.

— The board recessed the monthly meeting until Aug. 13 to hear an update about the County’s FEMA application. This will include options for county properties that have not been fully restored.

The Scotland County commissioners next meeting is Tuesday, 9 a.m., at the Morgan Center, 517 Peden St., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]