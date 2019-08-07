Break-in

WAGRAM — The owner of a chicken farm on Hill Creek Road reported to the sheriff’s office on July 14 that someone had stolen a corded drill valued at $180.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Launchwood Circle reported to the sheriff’s office on July 24 that someone had entered their vehicle and stole a golf club set valued at $3,000.

LAURINBURG — Smithfield Hog Production reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had entered a farm facility on McGirts Bridge Road and stole a pressure washer, trolling motor and trash pump totaling $1,460.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a 12-gauge Mossberg firearm.

Larceny

GIBSON — A resident of Smith Road reported to the sheriff’s office on July 31 that unknown persons had stolen a tire machine, wheel balance machine and air compressor totaling $1,950 from the property.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairway Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a package from the residence with various animal treats and food.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had caused $300 to the rear window of his truck. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG —Hudson Paving reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had caused $150,000 damage to two pieces of machinery that were parked at a construction site on Old Johns Road. Someone had attempted to steal a Bobcat that was in between the two pieces and hit them with the Bobcat in order to get out. The Bobcat was located in the woods nearby.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had caused damage to the windshield of their truck but shooting it with a BB-gun.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brittany Bratty, 28, of Avery Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG —Danny Wyland Jr., 41, of Livingston Road in Gibson was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear and resisting arrest warrants. He was given a $17,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dometrice Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Spencer, 24, of Raleigh Street was arrested Tuesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russell, 22, of Spruce Street was arrest Wednesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_annacrime-4.jpg