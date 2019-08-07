McReady to visit on Friday

McReady McReady

LAURINBURG — The McReady for Congress campaign will make another stop in Scotland County on Friday evening as part of the Scotland County Education Tour & Fish Fry.

McReady is the Democratic Party candidate for the 9th District congressional seat.

McReady will engage vistors in conversation about issues and needs. He will also discuss his plans to strengthen public schools in Scotland County if elected.

The event will be held Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 317 N. Main St. in Laurinburg.

McReady https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DanMcReady.jpg McReady