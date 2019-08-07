Wanted: Donated school backpacks

The Laurinburg Exchange’s second annual school backpack collection is now underway.

Residents are being asked to donate clear backpacks in three sizes — heavy duty for Scotland High, medium weight for middle schools and lightweight for elementary schools.

Those who are able to donate a clear backpack, or any other new school supplies, can bring them to The Exchange office at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All backpacks and other school supplies will be delivered to the Scotland County Schools Central Office for distribution to those students most in need.

The collection will take place through Friday, Aug. 30.