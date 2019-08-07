Exchange looking for your favorite recipes

Do you have a summer recipe for breakfast, lunch or dinner that you are proud of? If so, we’d like to publish it.

The Laurinburg Exchange is looking for local recipes, and they can be anything from appetizers to entrees to desserts. They can be made from scratch or not, farm-to-table or not, and anything in between.

To submit your prize recipe, send a short explanation on how you came up with the recipe, a detailed ingredients and directions list, your name, hometown, telephone number (in case we have questions), and your photograph (attached as a jpeg).

All of that should be sent by email to [email protected]

Once we have your recipe and information, watch the weekly Food pages.