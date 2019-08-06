Homeownership Program applications being sought

Carpenter Carpenter

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has begun its application process to find the next three homeowners through its Homeownership Program.

Application acceptance began on Monday and will run until Sept. 16.

Those interested in applying must meet four requirements to do so including be a Scotland County resident for at least six months or be employed full time in Scotland County for one year before the application; be within a certain income range or be living currently in substandard housing; have the ability to afford the monthly mortgage payment of $350 and to pay the approximately $2,700 in closing costs; along with a workable credit history; and lastly, be willing to partner with Habitat with contributing 200 hours of “sweat equity” as a capital investment into the home.

“Almost anyone you ask if they want to be a homeowner, they’ll answer yes,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “It’s appealing to a lot of people to not only be a homeowner but to get their kids into a safer environment.”

Carpenter said that the organization keeps a shortlist of those who have been selected from the application process for the homes. The list is kept short so people aren’t waiting longer than two years for a home since due to the small size of the local organization only about two homes are completed each year.

However, one of those chosen during this application process will be living in a milestone home for Habitat.

“We’re getting ready to start our 50th house in the spring of 2020,” Carpenter said. “It’s a milestone for us, we’ve been here 27 years and we’re a very small location with our funds to build the homes coming from the ReStore or donations from the community… So we’re proud to have created almost 50 homes because those living in them are paying taxes and are involved in the community.”

Applications can be picked up and dropped off between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Habitat office or when the office is closed at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore both located on McColl Road.

For information contact Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County at 910-276-3337.

