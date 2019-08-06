Are migrant children coming?

LAURINBURG — Scotland County commissioners discussed the possibility of the old Willow Place becoming a facility to house migrant children at the monthly meeting on Monday.

New Horizon, an operator of Willow Place, was recently awarded a $3.9 million grant from the federal Administration for Children and Families, which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

WRAL reported last week that migrant children may come to Scotland County.

“New Horizon applied to DHHS for a residential childcare facility license for a plan to turn this former assisted living facility in Laurinburg into a group home for migrant boys ages 6 to 17,” said Cullen Browder, a WRAL reporter.

But the company was revoked of its residential child care license due to numerous violations from 2013 to 2018 at a Level 4 facility in Lumber Bridge.

Commissioner Tim Ivey shared his experience in checking out the place with Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

“People have shown up there with armed guards,” said Ivey. “The next day the sheriff and I rode out there and we were circled by the armed guards until they knew he was a sheriff and they backed off.

“What he (a guard on the grounds) told me was that it was going to be turned into a DSS Level 3 facility for troubled kids in protective custody,” he added. “The last we (the commissioners) heard, was the lady say it would be a treatment facility.”

Ivey is referring to the commissioners meeting in March, where Dr. Kathy Cummings of KV Consultants and Associates said Willow Place was to become an in-patient treatment program — but the company was waiting on official word from the State Department to move forward.

“My concern is what is statutorily going to be required of us to do for these children,” said Ivey. “Since they are in the county, it’s not a federal operator … it’s a private contractor.”

He added that New Horizons has appealed the revocation of their license and that 12 to 14 people are at the site working diligently to prepare Willow Place if approved.

Scotland County DSS Director April Snead addressed the board, adding that she has heard from officials about the process.

“This company has run these facilities before and has had their license revoked,” said Snead. “So, to my understanding, that is why the division denied approval for their license to this one. However, they are appealing it. It could take a long, long time. It has to go before an administrative law judge and if the judge overturns it, the division will have to look to see if they can grant them this license.”

Commissioner Clarence McPhatter said the board should wait for more information.

“We are jumping the gun on something we don’t know anything about,” said McPhatter. “They haven’t even approached the county yet.”

Snead says, if the license is approved, it would greatly impact Scotland County.

“Like Commissioner Ivey said, if this comes to our county, it could have significant impact,” said Snead. “Migrant children are not applicable for Medicaid services, the county would be responsible … who becomes their guardian, because they would have to make these decisions.

“We just need to watch it,” she added.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_TimIvey-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_snead1-1.jpg

County discusses the possibility of a care facility