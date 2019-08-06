Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had attempted to break-in to the residence by kicking down the side door. The door remained intact but there was $100 damage to it.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Charleston Circle reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen their license plate off their vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Doug’s Tire Shop on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had caused $3,300 to a vehicle that belonged to the business. The suspect busted out the windshield and a window along with damaging the cab by possibly jumping on it. There is security cameras and the investigation in still ongoing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had shot out the window to the residence with a BB-gun causing $75 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taylor Circle reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had shot out the window to their vehicle with a BB-gun causing $450 in damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Javier Zavala, 22, of Lumberton was arrested Monday for two failure to appear warrants. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dometrice Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.

