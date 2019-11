LAURINBURG — Bright Hopewell Baptist Church invites all school-age children out for a three-day Reading & Math Camp to get them “motivated” about going back to school.

The event will be held this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact Kenya DeBerry or Sally Mclaurin. Restoring Hope will also donate a “Hot Lunch” to each child. Come out and have some educational fun. Snacks a available as well.