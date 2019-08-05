Three-day downtown event begins Thursday

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg is gearing up to host a Sale-bration with three days of events and sales.

Starting on Thursday, downtown business owners are going to participating in the Summer Sidewalk Sale-bration being organized by the Downtown Advisory Committee with in-store sales — and even taking some to the sidewalks.

Along with the sales, there will also be food trucks and events to help bring even more people to downtown.

“It’s been great being able to plan this,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “We’ve had a lot of people come together to be able to get this done.”

Kicking off the three days of events is the “Meet the Scots School Celebration” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fall sports, cheerleaders and the drumline will be out for a pep rally event. Food trucks for the evening will include Kona Ice, the Rocking Pig and O’Shea’s on Main that will be setting up a booth to sell food.

There will also be a football toss for younger kids to partake in to win a small prize.

On Friday, the event will be in conjunction with Laurinburg After 5. It’s the finale of the summer concert series with Big Daddy Love playing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Finishing up the events there will be a farmers market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon underneath the two large trees in the new city park area on Railroad Street. Quality Produce, Morris Plants, MG3 Farms, Breeden’s Meats and the Wagram Apiary will all be out with their products.

“There’s a lot going on downtown,” Walters said. “There’s more downtown than people know about so it’s a great opportunity to come out and see what’s downtown while supporting the fall sports teams, enjoying live music and getting a taste of what’s to come with the new parking lot project.”

The event will also have a “Stuff the Bus” challenge where people can donate supplies to Scotland County Schools. A bus will be parked outside the A.B. Gibson Building to collect supplies during the three days.

There will also be a special opportunity for teachers and school staff if they purchase anything during the sale — they can be entered to win one of three $100 Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce gift card.

