Arrest made in business break-ins

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have arrested an individual they believe broke into multiple businesses in the city limits at the end of July.

Jerry Deal, 53, was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury to personal property, second-degree trespassing and two counts of resist, delay and obstruct.

He was given a $75,000 bond.

According to the report, the charges are in reference to the July 22 break-in of Hickman’s Auto Performance, the July 24 break-in of The Muffler House and July 26 break-in of Gene’s Barber Shop.

Deal reportedly caused $800 damage at Hickman’s Auto Performance by prying open the door to a vehicle and damaging security cameras, he also stole $5 from the vehicle. He also allegedly stole $321 in currency from The Muffler House along with attempting to steal a pick-up truck that was in the building.

At Gene’s Barber Shop, he was reported to have caused $100 damage by prying open the door as well as stealing $100 in currency and a handgun.

