Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department that someone had forced open the door of the property to gain entry. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Parkton reported to the police department on Sunday that while at Waffle House two unknown males entered his 2015 Chrysler 200 and stole $90 cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Quality Inn on Sunday after a report of a 1994 red Ford Mustang being taken. The vehicle has a crack on the hood and windshield. The incident is currently under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man reported to the police department on Saturday that near Forker and Harrison Street someone pulled up beside his vehicle and began firing causing him to crash into a fire hydrant, causing $3,000 to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Saturday that two black males entered the home and began an argument with the owner before brandishing firearms. The two left and fire shots back at the residence causing $200 damage.

Fire

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a fire of a vacant residence on Dixon Street from Sunday. The fire caused $75,000 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Antonio Evans, 25, of Charlotte was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired, failure to stop for blue lights and siren along with various other traffic offenses. There was no bond information available.

LAURINBURG — Patricia Murphy, 58, of Melody Lane was arrested Sunday for communicating threats. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lowell Bridger, 56, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Sunday for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Larry Quick, 19, of Wiley Circle was arrested Monday for carrying a concealed weapon and giving fictitious information to an officer. He was given a $5,000 bond.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_annacrime-2.jpg