Contest winner

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Doris Smith of Laurinburg visited The Laurinburg Exchange office on Monday to accept her prize from Editor W. Curt Vincent after winning the search for the largest pine cone in Scotland County contest. Smith won a specially designed Mason jar filled with a ‘Hope’ T-shirt, gift certificate to General McArthur’s restaurant, a ‘Watch for God’ bracelet and set of fingernail coverings from ColorStreet.

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

