BDL set for Laurinburg After 5 finale

LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series will wrap up its 2019 event in downtown Laurinburg on Friday with a finale featuring Big Daddy Love, a Winston-Salem-based band with a self-described “Appalachian rock” vibe.

“Big Daddy Love was recommended by one of our Laurinburg After 5 committee members,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce. “As we were throwing out names and researching potential acts for the 2019 lineup, this one name stood out.”

Big Daddy Love will bring a unique and natural blend of rock, roots, reggae, blues and bluegrass — all wrapped up in an authentic Carolina soul.

BDL, as it’s known to many fans, has released four CDs, most recently “Live at Ziggy’s” and “This Time Around.” One reviewer recently wrote: “Big Daddy Love is a force. The festival scene has been eating them up. If you haven’t been able to check them out yet, then you are missing out. It’s a foot-stomping good time at every single show, and they are the nicest guys I have met in music.”

English things Big Daddy Love will bring a unique sound to Laurinburg.

”We looked at several of their YouTube links and their sound was so unique,” he said. “They offer a range of original songs, as well as covers that everyone will know — but they add their special sauce.”

This will be BDL’s first visit to Scotland County, but for many music fans in the region, they are hardly unknown. The band has more than 11,000 Facebook followers and a huge fan base up and down the East Coast — as well as all the way out to Wyoming.

Despite that kind of popularity, the band remains humble.

“We’re constantly amazed by how many people have jumped on board with us and do so much to help us in every way possible,” said banjo player Brian Paul Swenk. “Whether it’s kick-starter donations, or giving us a place to stay on the road, or even giving their CD’s away to friends and coming back to buy another, we’ve learned that it takes hundreds of people to help a band find success in today’s music industry.”

The concert series finale will take place Friday in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitors will be allowed to bring lawn chairs, but are urged not to bring coolers or pets. There will be many of the usual food trucks, along with a Budweiser beer tent, gaming truck and the Laurinburg Fire Department will be providing a mist for anyone to cool off under.

