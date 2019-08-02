Elections board to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections will be holding its monthly meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the elections office on East Cronly Street and is open to the public. Some of the topics on the agenda include approving a One-Stop Plan and hours for the upcoming municipal elections along with reviewing a resolution to close Precincts 5 and 8 due to not enough voters in the area.

There will also be preparation for the upcoming special election for the 9th Congressional District. The board will perform Logic and Accuracy Testing on all the voting machines.

The machines are fed blank ballots to make sure it recognizes that it is blank and gives a warning as well as making sure the tabulator catches that it is an over-vote.

The testing allows for time to fix any machines that might not be reading correctly.