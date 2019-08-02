Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had passed a counterfeit $20 at an unknown time.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shelby Williams, 34, of Beta Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Virginia Davis, 59, of Church Street, Laurel Hill, was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Stephanie Davis, 31, of Church Street, Laurel Hill, was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dorothy German, 45, of Carl Drive was arrested Thursday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 29, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Friday for first-degree trespassing, second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

