Plant farm produces quaility for 100 years

MAXTON — A little more than two miles off U.S. 501 sits E. Morris & Son Plant Farm, which now has its fifth-generation working on the farm and is celebrating 100 years in business.

The farm has been open since 1919 and has brought quality produce to Scotland and surrounding counties ever since. Elijah Morris and his family came from Montgomery County in the 1900s to find better soil to grow better collards and, when his son came home from World War II, they went into business together.

Today the business sells everything from seeds to plants — even some produce during certain times of the year — and most everything is done in-house by the family. But what the plant farm might be best known for is its collards.

“The collard seed has been harvested since the 1930s,” said Eric Morris. “It’s been on the North Carolina recommended variety list since the 1950s and is still on there to this day.”

The specific collard grown at the farm is one named after the family — the Morris Improved Heading Collard. The collard resembles that of a cabbage with a loose head that helps it survive the winter. The particular collard was created in partnership with North Carolina State University.

Eric, along with his brother Pete, agreed that almost anything that can be grown in a garden in the area, the store likely has it. The pair also encourages anyone who might want to start gardening to stop in, as well.

“Come see us and we can do our best to help you out,” Eric said. “We hope that our customers are getting good customer service and we pride ourselves in giving quality products.”

Many customers who come to the plant farm are repeat customers who began coming with their grandparents or parents, then continued the tradition when they became adults. The brothers accredit it to the quality the farm sells.

“What’s interesting to me is how hard five generations now have worked to provide the absolute highest quality products,” Pete said. “That was so important to my father… nothing went out that door that didn’t have a good count. We want to get the very best and that’s something that’s been instilled, we always go a little extra.”

E. Morris & Son Plant Farm is located at 19441 Old Maxton Road and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. For information, contact the farm at 190-276-0515.

“Quality product and good service to good people that’s what keeps us in business these 100 years,” Eric said. “It’s all about our customers and we look forward to getting some new ones.”

