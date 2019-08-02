Day of Caring just a month away

LAURINBURG — One of the largest days of community service in Scotland County is quickly approaching.

Volunteer spots are available but filling up fast for the annual Scotland County United Way Day of Giving. On Sept. 6, volunteers will do good deeds all around the county — those volunteer projects are posted online.

The signup list was activated on Monday with new projects geared towards investing back into the community.

Some projects include:

— American Red Cross … installing smoke detectors and distributing fire safety information

— Church Community Services … sort clothing by sizes

— Green Team-Litter sweep

— Scotland County Humane Society … front area beautification

— United Way: Making fleece blankets for the elderly, no sewing required

United Way of Scotland County posted to its Facebook page: “Join hundreds of local volunteers for the United Day of Caring event. Lend a hand to those in need across our community by providing assistance with a variety of community enrichment project.”

Also, for those who cannot volunteer during the event but still would like to participate, United Way has a suggestion: “If one is part of a group (church group, book club, youth group, professional network or scout group), and the office or place of employment like to participate but can’t be out of the office on Sept. 6, one can adopt an agency.

“Consider adopting one of our agencies … choose an agency from the Wish List and begin accepting items on the list. It’s that simple. Our office will be happy to pick the items up prior to Day of Caring and deliver them to the agency that morning on your behalf. Call or email our office to let us know which agency you will choose.”

To register or give, visit www.uwscotco.org or email [email protected] or call 910-276-6064.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_2013-Day-of-Caring-logo.jpg