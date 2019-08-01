Three arrested after traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Three Laurinburg residents were arrested late Wednesday night after a traffic stop.

Laurinburg police officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Impala on Caledonia Road near Alpha Street for fictitious plates.

According to the report, when officers pulled the car over there were three males and a female inside. One of the males fled on foot and was not apprehended.

It was found that the remaining trio was in possession of a 40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from a resident on Hall Street back in January.

The three were arrested and charged.

Porschia Matthews, 33, of Second Street was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. She was given a $1,000 bond.

Zyquis Monroe, 24, of Richardson Road was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.

Quavedrian Gibson, 21, of North Caledonia Road was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was given a $23,000 bond.