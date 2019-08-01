Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the residence causing $50 damage to a glass window and stealing $20 from the victims purse which was in the bedroom.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $500 damage to his 2003 Infinity by keying the right side.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had thrown a device into their backyard causing the grass to catch fire. There was no damage to any surrounding structures and the fire burnt itself out.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Florida resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that she had wired money to what she thought was a mortgage company for a down payment on a house but the money instead went into the bank account of a Laurinburg resident. The victim is out $14,330.

LAURINBURG — AT&T reported to the police department on Wednesday that an employee had used three customers information to start new plans and purchase three phones on a payment play. The suspect then took the phones and sold them at a discounted rate outside the store. Two of the victims were out of county but one was a Scotland County resident.

