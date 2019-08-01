LAURINBURG — The call center that has been in the talks for a site in Laurinburg no longer has a home.

The Exchange reported previously that the center was preparing to go into the old Abbott Labs building and, on Wednesday, spoke to owner John Schwarz, who confirmed that Synergy Communications would be going into a part of the building.

Later that day, however, Schwarz had a change of heart.

“I’ve decided that I’m not going to lease the property to this gentleman,” Schwarz said in a message he left with The Exchange on Wednesday evening. “There have been many calls; some strange things going on. He has not consummated the agreement, so we had a conversation (and) have decided not to do business.”

Jarvis Samuel, president of operations for Synergy Communication, had been working on the hiring process for the call center in-house, but after accusations on social media, he decided to turn the hiring process over to another entity. He originally planned to go to Mega Force Staffing to have them carry out the process, but Mega Force told The Exchange that they decided not to take on the hiring of the new call center due to “not feeling like they could supply him with the people he needed.”

Despite these two setbacks, Samuel said that this is not going to stop him from pushing forward with opening the call center in Laurinburg.

“We are already looking at another location that is in the county,” Samuel said. “The location is actually better for us financially, but we’ve been asked not to name the location at this time. Mr. Schwarz was great, but he had been receiving a lot of calls about it so we decided it would be best not to lease the building … when we feel it’s an appropriate time to name the other building we will do so.”

Samuel also added that they were looking into another company to take over the hiring process and different ideas for it. He said that they need a lot of clerical people, which this area doesn’t have — but the company is willing to train people for the jobs, though it makes it a bit harder to use some staffing companies.

“It’s not all going to happen overnight,” Samuel said. “It’s been a roller coaster this week, but we’re still working on bringing the call center to Laurinburg.”

