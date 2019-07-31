Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cleveland Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had taken a hard drive valued at $150 from his storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Neil Lane reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen stole a $500 electric scooter from the back of their truck.

Extortion

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that he had received a message demanding money for false accusations. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lionel McDonald, 61, of the Clinton Inn was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Adams, 46, of Church Street was arrested Tuesday for giving fictitious information to officers and two failure to appear warrants from Mecklenburg. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Wanda Bethea, 53, of Lytch Street was arrested Wednesday for an order for arrest for communicating threats. There was no bond information.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_annacrime-20.jpg