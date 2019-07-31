FEEDING THOSE IN NEED

LAURINBURG — For the third year, Food Lion has given money to the Restoring Hope Center to use towards it’s Summer Meals Program.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $2,000 to help the dozens of children who receive meals over their summer vacations at the multiple feeding sites throughout the county. A check was presented Wednesday.

“The money helps pay for nutritious snacks to supplement the meals that the kids receive,” said Summer Meals Coordinator Sharon Quick. “It also helps the overall finances of the summer meals operations.”

Last year approximately 22,000 meals were served during the Summer Meals program, which provides children under the age of 18 a free breakfast and/or lunch.

When school is out for the summer, so are the meals that children would normally receive each day. Restoring Hope Center’s mission is to make sure there is food available to all children in the community, especially during the most difficult summer months.

Every summer since 2006 there has been multiple feeding sites for children established throughout the county. This year 20 sites are participating in the Summer Meals program.

“Food Lion is a major, major supporter of people who are in need,” said Executive Director Faye Coates. “I can’t say enough good things about them … they not only do business in this community but they help this community.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation began in 2001 and provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since 2001 more than $12 million in grants has been awarded.

The foundation partners with Feeding America in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 southeastern and mid-Atlantic states where Food Lion operates.

“Here at Food Lion, we’re glad we’re able to help the community,” said 612 Store Manager Stephen Buchanan. “I’ve been working here for 11 years and for 11 years I’ve always that they (Restoring Hope) has ever needed we have it taken care of.”

